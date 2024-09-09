Kim Swee highlights pitch issues amid Malaysia’s Merdeka Tournament success

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the national football team’s thrilling victory at the 2024 Merdeka Tournament last night, Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee raised concerns about the condition of the pitch at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here.

The former Harimau Malaya boss said that the state of the pitch during last night’s final posed a risk to player safety and diminished the overall quality of play.

“Congratulations to our national team @FAM_Malaysia for winning the Merdeka Tournament. However, while celebrating this achievement, it’s crucial to address the condition of the National Stadium’s field. It was quite concerning and did not reflect the standards befitting such a great team and event.

“The poor condition of the pitch not only compromised player safety but also affected the overall quality of the game. We hope that moving forward, appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the field is maintained at the highest standards,” he posted on X today.

Kim Swee added, “Our players deserve the best environment to showcase their skills and play safely. Once again, congratulations, and we look forward to more victories in the future under improved conditions.”

In last night’s final, Malaysia clinched a 1-0 victory over Lebanon, securing the 2024 Merdeka Tournament title with a decisive goal from naturalised striker Romel Morales.

During the match, Sabah defender Dominic Tan had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining an injury, allegedly due to the poor state of the pitch.