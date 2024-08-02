Kim Swee puts CNY festivities on hold to get Sabah FC ready for AFC Cup action

THE Chinese New Year festivities this weekend can wait as far as Sabah FC coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee is concerned as he prepares his team for the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone semi-finals against Macarthur FC in Australia on Tuesday (Feb 13).

Kim Swee, 53, said this will be the first time that he will be so far away from his family during the Chinese New Year celebration.

“Well, of course, it’s going to be something different because, usually, I will be with my family two or three days before the celebration and spend about four or five days after that with them.

“But my responsibility is with Sabah. I have no choice but to sacrifice the Chinese New Year (holidays) as I have to fly to Sydney for AFC Cup matters,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The former Harimau Malaya head coach said although he is sad not to be able to celebrate the Chinese New Year, he is, nonetheless, grateful that he will be able to spend time with his family for dinner on the eve of the celebration.

“Our family tradition is definitely the big feast a day before the festival and visiting relatives on the first day of the Chinese New Year... but I am happy (because) I get to join one of the traditions before flying off to Australia,” he said.

Asked about Sabah’s preparations for the semi-finals, Kim Swee said everything is going well and all his players are injury-free.

However, his only worry is the lack of warm-up matches ahead of the clash against Macarthur FC as most clubs in Malaysia are currently enjoying their off-season.

“Anyway, I am confident my players can give their best to advance further in the competition,” he said.–Bernama