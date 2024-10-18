KTMB, Yakeb bring sports legends to the public via special train

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 30 sports legends were hosted by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and Yayasan Kebajikan Atlet Kebangsaan (YAKEB) on a special train from Kuala Lumpur Station to Tumpat, Kelantan to meet the public through the ‘KTMB dan Atlet Lejen Jupo Ore Tumpat’ programme tonight.

The programme marks the fourth time KTMB and YAKEB have worked together to express their appreciation to former national athletes for their contributions to the country, and to allow the public to gain exposure to the fields of sports and education.

The programme was launched with a symbolic send off of the special train by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim at Kuala Lumpur Station here at 11 pm, witnessed by KTMB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin and YAKEB chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed.

The former national athletes participating in the programme include Datuk Malek Noor, Datuk Santokh Singh, Shahrin Majid, Datuk Zaiton Othman, Rosnani Ismail and Fazdlun Abas.

The train will make its way from Kuala Lumpur Station all along the East Coast in a 16 hour journey and arrive at Tumpat Station at 3.50 pm tomorrow, with various activities lined up, including meet-and-greet events with fans and train passengers.

On Saturday, there will be sports clinics featuring the former national athletes, who will share tips and pointers, along with their experience in football and netball, while the highlight of the programme is a friendly football match between KTMB staff and the former national athletes at Tumpat KTM field.