La Liga: Real Madrid beat Mallorca to lead table, Girona edge Atletico in thriller

MADRID: Real Madrid reached the halfway point of the season as leaders of La Liga with 48 points after a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Antonio Rudiger’s header from Luka Modric’s 78th minute corner gave Madrid the points as they struggled to break down a well-organised rival.

Mallorca hit the woodwork through Antoinio Sanchez in the first half, and Samu Costa also hit the post for the visitors, before Brahim headed against the bar for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side pinned Mallorca further back as the game progressed and Rudiger’s header finally brought relief to the fans in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Girona remain level on points after an incredible 4-3 win at home to Atletico Madrid, who looked like taking a point thanks to a fine hat-trick from Alvaro Morata.

Girona got off to a flying start with Valery Fernandez’s goal in the third minute. But Morata beat the offside trap to level for Atletico 10 minutes later.

Girona took control of the ball and Savio’s volley from outside of the area got them back ahead and Daley Blind followed in at the far post to make it 3-1 in the 38th minute.

Morata dragged Atletico into the game with an individual goal in the 43rd minute and then had a goal ruled out for offside before the break.

The Spain striker did finish his hat-trick in the 53rd minute, running onto a pass from Rodrigo de Paul and clipping the ball over Pablo Gazzaniga to make it 3-3.

Atletico looked the more likely to sneak a win, but Ivan Martin won the game for Girona in injury time, collecting a pass from Portu, jinking past two defenders and firing past Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal to send the home fans wild and leave Atletico 10 points behind the top-two.

Elsewhere, Williot Swedberg scored a 96th minute goal to give Celta Vigo a 2-1 win at home to Betis, which lifts Rafael Benitez’s side out of the bottom three.

Aitor Ruibal finished from inside the area to give Betis a sixth minute lead, but Iago Aspas’ 16th minute penalty levelled the score.

Both sides had chances in the second half, with Celta seeing an 87th minute effort ruled out for a prior foul by Aspas after a long VAR check, before Swedberg ran clear and kept his nerve to round Rui Silva and slide the ball into an empty net.

Granada claimed their second win of the season with a 2-0 win at home to Cadiz thanks to goals from Myrto Uzuni and Bryan Zaragoza. The defeat drops Cadiz into the relegation zone and their day was made even worse by Ruben Soriano’s 56th minute sending off.

On Tuesday, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at home to Alaves, while Rayo Vallecano won 2-0 away to Getafe and Valencia enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 victory at home to Villarreal.

On Thursday, Sevilla will entertain Athletic Bilbao, Osasuna will face Almeria, and FC Barcelona play away to Las Palmas, knowing they have to win to keep in touch with Real Madrid and Girona. - Bernama, Xinhua