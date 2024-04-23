LA28: RTG fast track inclusion will help tap Nurul Izzah Izzati’s potential - Amarjit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) believe that woman track cyclist Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri should be included in the Road to Gold (RTG) Fast Track programme after she had officially confirmed her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

MNCF deputy president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill (pix) said that would help to fully develop the 22-year-old’s potential to challenge the world’s best riders at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28).

He said Nurul Izzah Izzati, who confirmed her maiden appearance in the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 23 to Aug 11 in both the keirin and sprint events, can maximise her capability with the right support and training.

“I am not going to put pressure on her for the Paris Games. This is her first outing, so we need to be more practical and she still has a lot of potential.

“Her inclusion under the Fast Track programme would be excellent. Although she may not be a medal contender (in Paris), she needs to be included under the Fast Track programme because our focus should be four years down the road, rather than two months (to Paris),” he told Bernama.

Amarjit said although the ‘Pocket Rocketwoman’ didn’t win a medal at the recent International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, she still defied the odds to qualify for the Olympics with a splendid performance to advance to the second round to finish eighth overall.

Nurul Izzah Izzati’s two-gold feat in women’s keirin and 500m time trial events at the Asian Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi in February also helped in her qualification for Paris 2024.

Earlier, Amarjit announced that Nurul Izzah Izzati, together with men’s track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom have officially qualified for the Paris Games.

The RTG Fast Track programme was established in February to develop promising athletes aged between 16 and 25 who have the potential to win medals at LA28.

Squash players Ng Eain Yow, S. Sivasangari, Aifa Azman and Aira Azman as well as divers Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Enrique Maccartney Harold have been listed in the Fast Track programme.

Meanwhile, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria congratulated the track cycling trio for their Paris 2024 qualification.

“I believe (that) with their experience and determination, both Datuk Azizulhasni and Shah Firdaus will do their best to contribute medals for Malaysia.

“As for Nurul Izzah, our young future cyclist, I am happy she managed to qualify. I take this opportunity to extend best wishes to them in their preparation ahead of the Olympics,” he said in a statement.