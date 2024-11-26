LaLiga-MFL workshop empowers M-League academy coaches

A total of 22 Malaysia League (M-League) academy coaches participated in an academy coaching workshop jointly organised for the first time by LaLiga and the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

The MFL said the workshop featured a LaLiga coach from its Madrid headquarters who provided training and introduced LaLiga’s playing model and key concepts based on the profile of players in the league.

The special session was divided into two key learning scopes methodology and intervention tools in coaching.

MFL chief executive officer Giorgio Pompili Rossi said the collaboration between MFL and LaLiga, forged since 2018, has seen various activities related to expertise sharing in football management.

“I believe that grassroots football development workshops involving M-League academy coaches not only strengthen the relationship between the two organisations but also provide significant benefits to the participants.

“LaLiga’s expertise and experience in developing young talent, especially through modern football technology and approaches, is proven at the international level. So, this workshop is a valuable opportunity for local coaches to gain knowledge from LaLiga coaches,” he said.

Meanwhile, LaLiga delegation representative in Malaysia Adrian Prol said he is confident of the huge potential of Malaysian football talent to develop rapidly in the next few years.

“Spanish youth football is highly regarded internationally, especially by coaches. LaLiga, with its eight years of experience in international sports project development, hopes to bring a new perspective at the domestic level to enrich the youth football development structure,” he said.