Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 teams introduced with dazzling drone show

A total of 22 teams competing in the 29th edition of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2025 were introduced in a grand ceremony at Dataran Lang, Kuah.

This marks the second consecutive time Langkawi has hosted the symbolic event before the prestigious Asian cycling race officially begins this Sunday.

The ceremony featured a mesmerising light show involving 380 drones that adorned the night sky above Dataran Lang.

Distinguished guests included Kedah State Youth and Sports Exco Radhi Mat Din and deputy secretary-general of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Abdullah Hasan.

National Sports Council director Jefri Ngadirin Abdullah Hassan was also present at the team introduction event.

A total of 130 riders will compete, representing two WorldTeam status teams, nine ProTeams, ten Continentals, and the national squad.

LTdL 2025 holds a 2.ProSeries status in the International Cycling Union Asia Tour calendar and runs from September 28 to October 5.

The race will cover eight stages with a total distance of 1,244.2 kilometres across Peninsular Malaysia.

Organisers include the Ministry of Youth and Sports through the National Sports Council in collaboration with the Malaysian National Cycling Federation.

Stage 1 begins on Langkawi Island this Sunday, featuring a 96.7-kilometre route around the island.

Riders will face a category four climb at Bukit Malut and three sprint zones at Harbour Park, Bayas, and Padang Matsirat during the opening stage.

Stage 2 will travel from Padang Besar in Perlis to Kepala Batas in Penang, continuing the race northwards.

The third stage connects Gerik in Perak to Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, traversing the East-West Highway.

Stage 4 runs from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman, following the scenic Terengganu coastline.

Stage 5 takes competitors from Temerloh to the challenging climb of Bukit Fraser in Pahang.

Stage 6 moves from Shah Alam in Selangor to Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan.

Stage 7 travels from Melaka to Medini in Johor, heading towards the southern region.

The final stage on October 5 will see riders race from Tangkak, Johor to the finish line in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama