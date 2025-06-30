THE Korean duo of Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im won the team format Dow Championship on Sunday, edging the American pair of Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang in a

playoff at Midland Country Club.

With the win, Lee and Im both became Rolex First-Time Winners in their second year on the LPGA Tour. The Dow Championship is the LPGA Tour’s only official team event, where Rounds 1 and 3 are played using the foursomes (alternate shot) format, while Rounds 2 and 4 are contested in four-ball (best ball).

Lee and Im had finished regulation play with a combined score of 20-under-par 260, following an eight-under-par 62 in the final day four-ball. Playing three groups ahead, Thompson and Khang had earlier signed in a superb 10-under-par 60 to set the clubhouse target.

Both Lee and Im missed birdie putts on the final green for the outright win, forcing the playoff which reverted to alternate shot and was contested at the par-three closing hole. The Korean pair prevailed when Im hit her tee shot to eight feet of the pin and Lee made the putt, before Khang missed her five-foot birdie attempt on the low side.

This was the first playoff at the Dow Championship since the tournament’s inception in 2019.

“I can’t believe it. Last year we were in our rookie season, and the LPGA is very tough and different than KLPGA. Now we are winners, so I’m so happy,” said Lee, who was making her second start in the Dow Championship following a T23 finish partnering compatriot Haeran Ryu last year.

This was Im’s maiden appearance in the Dow Championship. Both players were prolific winners on the Korea LPGA Tour, with Im winning six times and Lee being a five-time champion on the domestic circuit.

Playing a limited schedule since the start of this year, Thompson has not won on the LPGA Tour since picking up her 11th tour title at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic. The Dow Championship was her eighth tournament this year.

American Lindy Duncan and China’s Miranda Wang carded the day’s low score of 59, moving up into tied third place on 18-under-par 262 with the Belgian-French pair of Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard who closed with a 64.

54-hole leaders Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland and Sarah Schmelzel of the USA closed with a 66 and settled for outright fifth place on 17-under-par 263. 2024 champions Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and Ruoning Yin of China finished tied 27th on 12-under-par 268.

Following a one-week break, the LPGA Tour heads to Europe for a three-event swing which includes the final two Majors of the 2025 season – The Amundi Evian Championship (July 10-13) at Evian Resort in France and the AIG Women’s Open (July 31-August 3) at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.