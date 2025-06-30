High MyKad usage for SARA programme in Sabah, says deputy minister

BELURAN: Sabah has recorded a high adoption rate of MyKad for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, with 94 per cent of recipients using it to purchase essentials at registered outlets.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying revealed that 506,000 individuals receive SARA aid, with RM500 million approved annually.

Currently, nearly 4,000 grocery stores and supermarkets nationwide are registered under the programme, a significant increase from 700 in 2024.

Sabah alone has over 430 participating outlets, with plans to expand further for better accessibility.

Lim noted that the government has broadened the range of eligible items under SARA, adding domestic cleaning products like soap, detergent, and floor cleaners from May 1.

She made these remarks during a working visit to Beluran with Finance Ministry officials.

The visit aimed to monitor the implementation of Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and SARA while engaging directly with beneficiaries.

“This allows us to evaluate the aid’s effectiveness and gather feedback, especially from rural Sabah,“ she said.

In Malaysia, 566,000 STR recipients lack bank accounts, with 62,000 in Sabah alone.

During the visit, nearly 400 unbanked Beluran residents received STR cash payments.

Lim also shared that RM410 million has been disbursed for STR Phases 1 and 2 in Sabah, with two more payments scheduled for August and November.

To assist rural communities, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) deployed a Mobile Bank Branch, offering deposits, withdrawals, and financial advice.

“This service eases access to banking for Beluran’s rural population,“ she added.