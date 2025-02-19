SEVEN-TIME Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton made his first public comments since signing with Ferrari on Tuesday at the F1 75 Live event at the O2 Arena in London.

Hamilton, who won six of his seven drivers' championships during a 12-year run with Mercedes, changed teams in the biggest move of the F1 offseason.

“It’s such a great night to be here amongst all of you,“ Hamilton told fans at the event where the 10 F1 teams unveiled their car liveries for 2025.

“I think the word I’m thinking of is invigorated. I feel so full of life, and so much energy, because everything’s new. I’m just focused on what’s up ahead. I’m so proud to be a part of the team, something new and exciting for me.”

Hamilton is one of the most iconic F1 drivers ever, having tied Michael Schumacher in 2020 for the most drivers' championships in the sport's history.

Despite his history with Mercedes, he said joining forces with Ferrari was an honor that fulfilled a childhood dream of his.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship,“ Hamilton said.

“I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.”

Hamilton, 40, has a two-year contract with Ferrari. He is preparing for the new season that begins next month in Australia; Hamilton will drive the SF-25 model Ferrari at the manufacturer's private racetrack in Italy before moving on to preseason testing Feb. 26 in Bahrain.