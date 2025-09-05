Lewis Hamilton shocked by Monza grid penalty in Ferrari debut season

LEWIS HAMILTON expressed shock at receiving a five-place grid penalty for Ferrari’s home Italian Grand Prix, describing the punishment as particularly severe.

The seven-time world champion learned of the penalty only after returning home from last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix where he was caught speeding under warning flags.

Hamilton told reporters he felt genuinely surprised upon discovering the penalty and associated penalty points through official channels after his race retirement.

He acknowledged the penalty’s severity but emphasised his commitment to learning from the experience without complaint.

The British driver recognised the significant challenge ahead given the closely contested qualifying sessions throughout the field.

Sunday’s race marks Hamilton’s first Monza appearance in Ferrari colours at the team’s spiritual home where Charles Leclerc triumphed last season.

Monza’s status as the calendar’s fastest circuit makes overtaking particularly difficult, increasing the importance of grid position.

Hamilton characterised his debut Ferrari season as an emotional rollercoaster since his high-profile switch from Mercedes in January.

The most successful driver in Formula One history has yet to secure a podium finish through fifteen races with the famous Italian team.

Ferrari’s only victory this season came in March’s Chinese sprint race where Hamilton led from start to finish under special circumstances.

Hamilton admitted he hadn’t anticipated such volatility in his performance feelings throughout the season’s first half.

He expressed optimism about approaching brighter days despite current competitive difficulties within the team structure.

Hamilton anticipated a special career moment when driving his red Ferrari out of the Monza garage for the first practice session.

He believes difficult seasons ultimately strengthen character and improve overall team resilience for future challenges.

Hamilton feels this challenging period will better prepare the entire Ferrari organisation for more successful days ahead.

He remains genuinely excited and motivated for what he describes as an uphill battle towards improved performance. – Reuters