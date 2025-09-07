Sivasangari’s London Classic title defence ends in semifinal defeat

NATIONAL squash player S. Sivasangari’s attempt to defend her London Classic title concluded in the semifinals with a defeat to Egypt’s world number five Amina Orfi.

The match occurred during the PSA World Tour Gold event at London’s Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

The Malaysian world number eight lost with a score of 7-11, 7-11, 11-7, 5-11 after sixty-eight minutes of intense competition.

This outcome represents Orfi’s fifth victory in their six career meetings.

Sivasangari previously lost to the Egyptian player during the British Open quarterfinals last June.

National men’s squash player Ng Eain Yow also experienced defeat in his match.

He lost in straight games to New Zealand’s world number three Paul Coll with scores of 3-11, 5-11, 7-11. – Bernama