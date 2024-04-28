Liek Hou shines again with double gold medals in Spain

KUALA LUMPUR: National para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou continued to shine by winning two gold medals in the men’s singles SU5 (physical disability) and men’s doubles SU5 of the 2024 Para Spain International II Championship in Toledo recently.

In the men’s singles SU5 final, Liek Hou beat Taiwan Fang Je Yu 21-19, 21-17 for the gold, and paired up with Muhammad Fareez in the men’s doubles SU5 to beat Indian pair Hardik Makkar-Ruthick Ragupathi 21-16, 22-20 for the second gold.

Fellow Malaysian Muhammad Fareez Anuar took the men’s singles SU5 bronze medal.

Liew Hou’s performance is a repeat of his double gold medal win at the 2024 Spanish Para International (Level 2) Championship in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain last week.