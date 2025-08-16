LIONEL MESSI is expected to return from injury when Inter Miami host LA Galaxy in an MLS fixture.

The Argentine superstar missed Miami’s last two matches due to a mild thigh issue but resumed training earlier this week.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi’s availability, stating, “nothing strange happens” before the game.

Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Orlando City in their previous outing, making Messi’s return timely.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who recently returned from injury, conceded four goals in that match.

The club traded long-time keeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC this week after limited appearances post-surgery.

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi wished Callender well, saying, “I know this year has been difficult for him due to the injuries.”

LA Galaxy, struggling in MLS with just three wins this season, aim to regain momentum ahead of the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

Despite their league struggles, Galaxy have shown promise in the tournament, including a 4-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Coach Greg Vanney praised his team’s energy, calling it “maybe the best first half we’ve had all season.”

However, Galaxy followed that performance with a 4-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in MLS play.

Their last league victory came on July 12 against DC United, highlighting their ongoing struggles. - Reuters