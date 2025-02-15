Liverpool boss Slot charged after clashing with officials

LONDON: Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been charged with being abusive to match officials during Wednesday's stormy Merseyside derby at Everton.

Slot was shown a red card after approaching referee Michael Oliver in a heated scene on the pitch at the final whistle after the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool were furious that James Tarkowski's stoppage-time equaliser was not disallowed because of an alleged push by Toffees striker Beto on Reds defender Ibrahima Konate.

Slot's assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also dismissed during the row with Oliver in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park before Everton move to a new stadium next season.

According to the Football Association, Slot allegedly acted in “an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished”.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure were also sent off after the final whistle, with Jones angrily pushing Doucoure after he celebrated in front of Reds fans.

Both clubs have also been charged with “their players and/or technical area occupants behaving in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle”.

Slot, Hulshoff, Liverpool and Everton have until Wednesday to provide their respective responses, which means the Reds boss will be available to sit on the bench for the Premier League leaders' game against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, Slot accepted he made a mistake with his behaviour because he got caught up in the hostile atmosphere at Goodison Park.

“Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently and I hope to do that differently next time,“ he told reporters.

“I should have acted differently after the game but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did.”

Everton manager David Moyes said on Friday he had respect for Slot's fiery actions as he was fighting to protect his team.

“I feel a bit for Arne Slot. When I was a younger manager I was always getting involved in heated things,“ he said.

“And it also tells me that he cares a lot about his club and he’s fighting for his players. I think when you get a bit older you stand back and you say, ‘What was I doing there?’

“I’ve had plenty of moments and lots that I’m not proud of. But we all have to fight our own corner.”