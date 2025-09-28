Liverpool deserved defeat to Crystal Palace says manager Slot

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot admitted Crystal Palace were deserving 2-1 winners as the Premier League champions’ flawless season start ended abruptly at Selhurst Park.

Slot’s team had previously won all seven of their competitive fixtures across the Premier League, Champions League, and League Cup since a Community Shield penalty loss to Palace.

The newly assembled Liverpool side, transformed by a nearly 450 million pound investment, had narrowly avoided defeat in previous matches through late goals.

Ismaila Sarr’s ninth-minute opener provided minimal reward for Palace’s dominant first-half performance, which required numerous Alisson Becker saves to keep Liverpool competitive.

A Federico Chiesa equaliser late in the game suggested Liverpool might secure an undeserved point from their London visit.

Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time winner ultimately decided the match in Palace’s favour during the final moments.

Slot conceded that Palace deserved the victory more than his own team did on the day.

The Dutch manager gave full credit to Palace for their performance, noting this was not the first time they had defeated his team this season.

He acknowledged Palace should have led by two or three goals after their commanding first-half display.

Liverpool have now conceded two goals in five of their nine matches this season when including the Community Shield.

Slot expressed particular frustration with his team’s defensive lapse for the winning goal, criticising Jeremie Frimpong for losing concentration.

The Liverpool manager blamed his players for their poor defensive decision-making during the critical final moments.

He explained that one player unnecessarily pushed forward seeking a counter-attack when protecting the draw was the only priority.

This offensive mindset from a defender left Nketiah unmarked and directly resulted in the match-winning goal.

Palace remain the Premier League’s only unbeaten team following this significant victory.

The Eagles are now undefeated in 18 consecutive matches across all competitions dating back to last season.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrated the dramatic victory as a perfect example of football’s emotional appeal.

The Austrian manager declared the performance and result fully deserved by his team.

Glasner believes his team’s first-half display against the champions represented their best football since his appointment.

He acknowledged the constant threat Liverpool posed even when his team led by a single goal.

Glasner praised his players for maintaining composure after conceding the equaliser and ultimately securing victory through collective effort. – AFP