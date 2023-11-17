Liverpool’s Diaz fires Colombia to victory over Brazil in World Cup qualifier

BARRANQUILLA: Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored two second-half goals as Colombia recovered from a goal down to secure a 2-1 home victory over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup qualifier here on Thursday.

Brazil went ahead in the fourth minute at Estadio Metropolitano when Gabriel Martinelli combined with Vinicius Junior before lashing a first-time effort into the far corner.

Colombia grew in confidence after halftime and Diaz had a dangerous shot saved by his Liverpool teammate Alisson after clever work from Luis Sinisterra, said Xinhua.

But Alisson was helpless two minutes later as Diaz latched onto Cristian Borja’s cross to head home at the far post.

The Cafeteros continued to push forward in waves and Diaz put them ahead in the 79th minute when he rose above a static Emerson Royal to crash a header past Alisson following James Rodriguez’s sumptuous cross.

The result leaves Colombia third in the South American zone standings with nine points from five outings, three points behind leaders Argentina.

Brazil, who have now gone three matches without a victory for the first time since 2019, are fifth in the standings with seven points.-Bernama