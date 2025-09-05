London City Lionesses sign Grace Geyoro for record £1.4 million

LONDON CITY LIONESSES have broken the world transfer record in women’s football by signing France international Grace Geyoro from Paris St Germain for 1.4 million pounds.

The fee paid by the newly promoted Women’s Super League team surpasses the previous record of 1.1 million pounds set just last month.

This transfer marks the fourth time the women’s world record has been broken in 2024 alone.

The 28-year-old midfielder becomes the club’s 16th permanent signing of a transformative close season funded by billionaire owner Michele Kang.

Geyoro brings immense international experience with 103 caps and 22 goals for France, having competed in multiple major tournaments.

London City will begin their historic first WSL campaign against champions Arsenal this weekend. – Reuters