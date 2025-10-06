LTdL 2025 hailed as one of the best ever organised by UCI

THIS year’s Le Tour de Langkawi cycling race has been hailed as one of the best-ever organised events following its conclusion.

Technical and race aspects received excellent grades from evaluators during the competition.

The president and panel of commissars along with the race director gave LTdL 2025 their full approval.

This clear endorsement proves no significant weaknesses were detected throughout the prestigious international race.

Questions remain about future organisation under the Youth and Sports Ministry and National Sports Council as their mandate concludes.

NSC director Jefri Ngadirin stated any decision regarding LTdL’s organisation will be made by the Cabinet after he tables a full race report.

“The mandate given by the Cabinet was for three years, which is from 2023 to 2025,“ he said yesterday.

“We will revert to the Cabinet after this event to get the mandate for the coming years.”

He confirmed the International Cycling Union had also granted a three-year licence requiring renewal every three years.

“We still have until March of next year to apply for the three-year organising licence,“ Jefri added.

He expressed confidence that any future organiser could successfully run the event using NSC’s blueprint.

“We received feedback from the UCI stating that this is one of the best races organised in Malaysia.”

“They even felt the organisation of LTdL could set an example to other countries on how to run such races.”

Jefri confirmed NSC would hand over their organisational manual to any interested parties taking over the race.

“Any organiser or stakeholders, if they take over the organisation of the LTdL, can use the template used by us and also by the ministry.”

“We will hand over the manual if there are any parties interested in organising the race,“ he stated.

“That is not a problem.” – Bernama