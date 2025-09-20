Luca Zidane switches international allegiance from France to Algeria

LUCA ZIDANE has officially switched his international football allegiance from France to Algeria.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is the son of French football legend and 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

FIFA approved the change on Friday through its official Change of Association Platform.

Zidane qualifies for Algeria through his father, whose parents came from the Kabylie region.

He previously represented France at various youth levels, including the under-20 team.

The Granada goalkeeper now becomes a new option for Algeria’s national team.

Algeria has used four different goalkeepers in competitive matches over the past year.

Alexis Guendouz of Mouloudia Alger has been the first choice during that period.

Oussama Benbot, Anthony Mandrea, and Alexandre Oukidja have also featured for Algeria.

Zidane came through the Real Madrid academy alongside his three brothers.

He made two first-team appearances for Real Madrid and also played in La Liga for Rayo Vallecano.

The goalkeeper has spent the last four seasons in Spain’s second division with Eibar and Granada.

Algeria is expected to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

They face Somalia next month in their qualifying campaign.

Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup with France on home soil in 1998.

He was famously sent off in the 2006 final against Italy. – Reuters