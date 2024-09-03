Luqman Hakim makes debut in J3 League

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national forward Luqman Hakim Shamsudin made his J3 League debut when he was fielded in the first eleven of Y.S.C.C Yokohama’s match against Matsumoto Yamaga FC in Nagano today, which ended 1-1.

This showed that the 22-year-old player has continued to gain the confidence of coach Kazuki Kuranuki as Luqman played his first match for the team as a substitute when they beat Mito Hollyhock 1-0 in the Levain Cup in Yokohama last Wednesday.

In today’s action at Sunpro Alwin, Matsumoto, Luqman contributed to the team’s attacking machine which led to midfielder Ryotaro Yamamoto putting them into the lead in the 49th minute.

Luqman was replaced by midfielder Ryohei Wakizaka in the 57th minute.

However, Y.S.C.C Yokohama failed to score their first three points this season as striker Hayato Asakawa equalised for the home team in the 79th minute.

After three matches, Y.S.C.C Yokohama have collected two points to lie in 15th spot out of 20 teams in the J3 League, with FC Osaka leading the pack with nine points.

Luqman, who helped Malaysia emerge runners-up in the 2019 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Under-18 Championship, joined Y.S.C.C Yokohama on loan from Belgian professional club KV Kortrijk to play in the J3 League for the 2024 season.

The Kota Bharu-born player had represented Harimau Malaya before he was loaned to Iceland club Njardvik in 2023.

Luqman needs to chalk up sufficient playing minutes to be in top shape to vie for a spot in the national U-23 squad that will be playing in the 2024 Asian Cup U-23 tournament in Qatar beginning April 15, apart from enhancing his chances of joining the senior squad. - Bernama