Luqman Hakim signs for Yokohama SCC Club in J3 League

KUALA LUMPUR: Young national striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin (pix) has officially joined Japanese football club Yokohama Sports and Culture Club (YSCC) for this season.

The development was announced by the Japanese third division (J3 League) football club which stated that the 22-year-old player will continue his career at the club, but they did not say how long he will be at YSCC.

“The player (Luqman Hakim) has decided to join (YSCC) on a long-term transfer, so as to inform you,” according to a post on the YSCC Instagram page today.

In the meantime, Luqman Hakim in the same post also shared his excitement when given the opportunity to join YSCC.

“I am so happy to finally sign for YSCC. YSCC is a great club and I feel very comfortable here. I can’t wait to get started and do my very best for the club. Let’s get (down) to work,” he said.

The player born in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, previously played (on one-year loan) with Iceland’s division one club Njardvik FC but has since ended his contract.

Last December, Luqman Hakim returned with the National Under-23 squad (U-23) to face friendly matches in China on Dec 23 and 26, but was unable to play due to injury. -Bernama