Iran says ‘no agreement’ yet on ceasefire with Israel

WASHINGTON: Iran’s foreign minister said early Tuesday that, as of now, there is “no agreement” on any ceasefire between Iran and Israel, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,“ Abbas Araghchi said on X.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East.

“However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.

“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,“ Araghchi said.

Araghchi later said that Iran’s military operations to “punish Israel for its aggression” continued until the very last minute, at 4 a.m. local time (0030 GMT).

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,“ he added.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran on Sunday.

The US attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.