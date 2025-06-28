KUALA LUMPUR: Stricter and more severe punishments must be imposed on unscrupulous operators who deceive the public by offering bogus haj and umrah packages, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said a special task force was formed last month to address the issue, Bernama reported.

“I think right now the most important issue is enforcement. Advice and guidelines have already been provided many times, including during Friday sermons,” he said at the 2025 Ma’al Hijrah celebration yesterday.

“The real issue now is how we can enforce the law and prosecute those who deceive pilgrims. I believe once there are prosecutions and heavy penalties, it would serve as the best deterrent.”

He said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), the statutory body mandated to manage the haj pilgrimage, does not have the authority to charge or dish out punishment to offenders.

“TH can only lodge a report with the police who then refer the case to the prosecution department. TH can revoke their licences. That part is easy. For umrah, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry can revoke the licences (of the operators) too, so that’s not a problem.”

He added that Saudi Arabia has also intensified its enforcement efforts to prevent illegal pilgrims from performing the haj.

“I think the key now is enforcement. I spoke with Saudi Arabia Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfig Fawzan Muhammed Al-Rabiah yesterday morning. He said this year many were successfully prevented from entering the holy land to perform the haj without a valid visa.”