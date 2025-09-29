Lyon stay level with PSG after narrow 1-0 victory at Lille

LYON continued their impressive early season form with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Lille on Sunday.

Summer signing Tyler Morton scored the decisive goal to keep Paulo Fonseca’s team level on 15 points with champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso described his team’s start to the season as exceptional despite Sunday’s difficult match.

The visitors now sit second in Ligue 1 only on goal difference behind PSG who defeated Auxerre 2-0 on Saturday.

Lille suffered their second consecutive defeat leaving them sixth in the table with 10 points.

Morton headed home from Nicolas Tagliafico’s precise cross in the 13th minute for the match-winning goal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille pushed hard for an equaliser but found Lyon goalkeeper Dominik Greif in outstanding form throughout the match.

Lille manager Bruno Genesio was sent off in the final 20 minutes after kicking a water bottle near the fourth official.

Genesio called his dismissal ridiculous and insisted his team deserved much better from the match.

Greif made a spectacular late save from Osame Sahraoui’s powerful shot to secure all three points for Lyon.

Tolisso acknowledged his team’s defensive solidity while expressing dissatisfaction with their overall performance control.

Brest moved up to ninth position with a 2-0 home victory against struggling Angers in Sunday’s other matches.

Bottom club Metz played out a goalless draw with Le Havre in a match lacking clear scoring opportunities.

Nice and Paris FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw decided by late drama at Allianz Riviera.

Jean-Philippe Krasso converted an 88th-minute penalty for Paris FC after Sofiane Diop’s first-half opener for Nice.

The evening’s final match saw Rennes fail to break down 10-man Lens in a frustrating goalless draw.

Lens defender Jonathan Gradit received a straight red card in the opening minute for a professional foul. – AFP