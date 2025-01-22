KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) will consider the application of the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) to increase the number of coaches if the governing body has a strong justification.

NSC deputy director-general (sports development), Jefri Ngadirin said his party cannot act recklessly in approving the application if there is no interest in the national athletics squad.

“MAF applied for six coaches, but we only approved three names in the recent Working Committee (JKK) meeting. For the three additional names, they need to submit an appeal with clear justification.

“The association needs to determine which events really need additional coaches, and MAF technical director, Robert Ballard, needs to devise a strategy to resolve this issue,” he said when met recently.

Earlier, NSC informed that any decision regarding the hiring or termination of coach contracts falls under the jurisdiction of the sports association, with each proposal brought to the JKK meeting for approval.

So far, the national athletics team still does not have a coach for the sprint squad after Mohd Poad Md Kassim’s contract was not renewed at the end of last year.