Malaysia beat India to cruise into semis

MALAYSIA lived up to expectations by easily beating India 2-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2024 at Stadium Titiwangsa here today.

In the semi-finals tonight, Ahmad Jais Baharun’s charges will meet Indonesia, who also defeated Myanmar 2-0 in another quarter-final tie in the morning.

Against India, Malaysia’s top trio of Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, Farhan Adam and Mohamad Azlan Alias clinched the first point by beating Ramkumar Sharma, Henary Singh Wahengbam and Longkhon Singh Elambam 15-3, 15-11.

India were clearly no match for Malaysia, who collected the second point through Muhammad Zarif Marican Ibrahim Marican, Aidil Aiman Azwawi and Muhammad Shahalril Aiman Halim’s 15-5, 15-12 win.

Mohammad Syahir, when met after the match, said the national team would not take Indonesia lightly as the latter would be looking to avenge their defeat in the final of the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

“Indonesia are a strong team with quality and high-spirited players, so we have to be cautious and not overconfident.

“We know it will not be an easy match and will try to enter the final,” he said.

As expected, sepak takraw powerhouse Thailand defeated Japan 2-0 to qualify for the semi-finals, where they will meet South Korea, a 2-1 victor over Vietnam in the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will start at 8 pm.