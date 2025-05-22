THE country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, admitted that their comeback at crucial moments was the key to their success in advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Malaysia Masters after defeating Thai pair Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin-Nannapas Sukklad at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here today.

The tournament’s third seeds defeated Pichamon-Nannapas in straight sets, 21-13 and 21-15, in a 37-minute match to keep their momentum going in front of the home crowd after having beaten the Hongkong pair in the first round yesterday.

“I think during those few points, the opponent also really pressured us, so that really caught us off guard at some points as well. But then we reminded each other to just stand firm on our own gameplay and support each other along the way,“ Thinaah told reporters here today.

Pearly-Thinaah will face the challenge of the tournament’s fifth seeds from Indonesia, Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi, in the quarterfinals after the Indonesian pair defeated Taiwan’s Yan Fei Chen-Liang Ching Sun, 21-13, 21-13, in another second round match.

“I think all the pairs we play are really difficult, not easy, and usually we just always remind each other, no matter if the opponent is leading or we are leading.

“We just want to remind each other to keep focus, keep our gameplay, and also discuss with coaches. So I think this is the main thing to keep us focused,“ said Pearly.

Meanwhile, another national women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing suffered a straight sets defeat to the tournament’s seventh seeds from China, Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian, going down 6-21, 13-21.

Malaysia’s challenge in the mixed doubles event also ended when Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien failed to match the tournament’s sixth seeds from Thailand, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, losing 14-21, 9-21.

Also bidding farewell to the tournament were the pair of Loo Bing Kun-Toh Ee Wei after losing a fierce 68-minute battle to Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan, 21-19, 20-22, 18-21.

For the record, this marks the final appearance for the Bing Kun-Ee Wei pair, as Ee Wei is scheduled to reunite with Chen Tang Jie after this, starting with the Singapore Open 2025 from May 27 to June 1.

Bing Kun expressed his delight that his talent has started to attract the attention of the coaching staff and hopes to be given the opportunity to partner a more established player after this.

“Usually at the lower level, we don’t get to experience this kind of atmosphere with many supporters. All our opponents are from the world’s top 30.

“Ee Wei gave a lot of advice, telling me not to give up easily and to keep fighting until the end. No matter who the opponent is, whether world number one or world champion, we still have to give our best,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ee Wei denied that the court conditions were the cause of their defeat, even though the match had to be stopped several times to enable the floor to be wiped.