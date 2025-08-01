NATIONAL men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik overcame a tense opening-round scare at the Malaysia Open 2025, recovering from a mid-match slump to claim their second round place by eliminating American pair, Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith, today.

The fifth seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik got off their season opener campaign in Axiata Arena to a bright start by taking the first set 21-15 but they seemed to lose focus in the second set, allowing Zhi Yi-Smith to tie the score after losing 16-21.

However, the world number six pair quickly found their groove as they stormed into the second round with a commanding 21-10 win, in 57 minutes.

Wooi Yik said their struggle to adapt to a strong drought could be the factor they lost in the second set.

“In the second set we had to face the drought and the opponent’s attack was very strong,” he told reporters in the mixed zone.

