Malaysia’s four-gold target suffers another blow after Muhammad Ziyad manages only a silver

THE failure of Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli to bring home the F20 men’s shot put gold (intellectual disability) raises a question as to whether the target of four gold medals can be achieved by the Malaysian contingent in Paris.

The Malaysian contingent competing in the Paris 2024 Paralympics will certainly face a tough task in realizing the four-gold target and the dream of completing 10 golds in total after having won (six) namely three golds at Rio 2016 and three more at the Tokyo 2020 edition.

Malaysia has so far won one gold medal from badminton through shuttler Cheah Liek Hou from the men’s singles at the prestigious sporting event here by defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho, 21-13, 21-15, at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, yesterday.

Realistically, Malaysia can pin its hopes on T20 men’s long jump champion (intellectual disability) Datuk Abdul Latif Romly and powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin who will each compete this Friday and Saturday respectively and at the same time hope for miracles from other athletes to achieve the target.

Earlier, Muhammad Ziyad managed a throw of 17.18 meters (m) to win the silver medal behind Ukrainian Oleksandr Yarovyi who set a new world record of 17.61m for gold.

Meanwhile, two other national athletes, Muhammad Ammar Aiman ​​​​Nor Azmi and Muhammad Nazmi Nasri were unable to embody the luster of the medals at the Stade de France.

Muhammad Ammar Aiman ​​​​managed fourth position in the men’s 400m event T20 (intellectual disability) with a time of 48.38 seconds (s) and Muhammad Nazmi finished the men’s long jump event T37 (physical disability) in fifth position with a jump of 6.00m on his second attempt.

Hopes also hinge in archery competition tomorrow as the country’s archery champion S. Suresh will be competing in the elimination round of the 1/16 men’s recurve against Eric Bennett from the United States.

Suresh who had defeated Eric en route to winning the 2019 world championship title in the Netherlands, will be expected to get past the elimination round to progress further in the competition.

In addition to Liek Hou’s gold and Muhammad Ziyad’s silver, the national contingent also won a bronze through Eddy Bernard in the men’s 100m event T44 (physical disability), last Sunday.