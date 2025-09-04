Malaysia tops Asia Cup Super Four group after 2-0 victory over China

THE national hockey squad known as the Speedy Tigers secured a crucial 2-0 victory against China in their Super Four match at the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Bihar, India yesterday.

Both teams remained scoreless throughout an evenly contested first half at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium.

Syed Mohamad Syafiq Syed Cholan broke the deadlock by converting a penalty corner in the 45th minute to give Malaysia the lead.

Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook extended the advantage with a field goal in the 47th minute during the final quarter.

This victory places head coach Sarjit Singh’s team at the top of the Super Four standings with three points.

Malaysia currently leads both hosts India and South Korea, who have yet to earn any points in this stage.

The Speedy Tigers will face India in their next match tomorrow before concluding their Super Four campaign against South Korea in two days.

Only the top two teams from the Super Four round will advance to the tournament final. – Bernama