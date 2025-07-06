Malaysia wins two titles at Petronas Junior International Challenge 2025

HOST nation Malaysia celebrated a double victory at the Petronas Malaysia Junior International Challenge 2025, securing wins in the mixed doubles and girls’ doubles categories.

The tournament, held at Wawasan Hall, saw strong performances from young Malaysian shuttlers.

The mixed doubles pair of Loh Ziheng and Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan claimed Malaysia’s first title after a thrilling three-set battle against compatriots Datu Anif Isaac Datu Asrah and Dania Sofea Zaidi.

Despite losing the opening set 20-22, Ziheng and Noraqilah staged a comeback, winning the next two sets 21-15, 21-12 in a 54-minute encounter.

Malaysia’s second triumph came in the girls’ doubles, where Low Zi Yu and Dania Sofea Zaidi dominated Thailand’s Deearom sisters, Khanaphon and Thanaphon, with a straight-sets victory of 21-11, 21-19 in just 36 minutes.

However, the boys’ doubles final saw Malaysia’s Ziheng and Tan Zhi Yang narrowly miss out on the title, losing 21-18, 19-21, 20-22 to Indonesia’s Alexius Ongkytama Subagio and Aquino Evano Keneddy Tangka.

In the singles events, Hong Kong’s Lam Ka To, the top seed, secured the boys’ singles title with a commanding 21-8, 21-9 win over Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana.

Thailand’s Tonrug Saeheng claimed the girls’ singles crown after a hard-fought 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 victory against Hong Kong’s Ip Sum Yau. - Bernama