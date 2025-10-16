Malaysian mixed doubles pairs to meet in Denmark Open quarter-finals

TWO Malaysian mixed doubles pairs have guaranteed at least one semi-final spot at the 2025 Denmark Open Badminton Championships.

The country’s top pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei will face compatriots Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie in an All-Malaysian quarter-final clash.

World number four Tang Jie and Ee Wei advanced comfortably by defeating China’s Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying 21-14, 21-11 in their second-round match.

Soon Huat and Shevon had already secured their quarter-final place after eliminating Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara 21-18, 21-13.

National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah suffered a second-round exit against Japan’s world number 55 Arisa Igarashi and Chiharu Shida.

Pearly and Thinaah lost their match 18-21, 9-21 to end their Denmark Open campaign.

Malaysian men’s doubles pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong created a major upset by ousting world number one Koreans Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

The world number 24 pair secured a straight-set victory over the top seeds with scores of 21-19, 21-14.

Azriyn and Wee Kiong will now face tournament fifth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang from China in the quarter-finals. – Bernama