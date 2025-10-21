Malaysian para cyclist wins first world championship gold in Rio

YOUTH and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has congratulated national para athlete Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin (pic) for winning Malaysia’s first ever gold medal at the 2025 World Para Track Cycling Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She added that Mohamad Yusof became both the world champion in the MC1 200 metre sprint and the first Malaysian para athlete to earn the prestigious rainbow jersey.

“The Rainbow Jersey is the symbol of the prestigious cycling world championship,” she posted on Facebook today.

“Malaysia is proud of you and the entire Malaysian para track cycling team.”

Mohamad Yusof defeated Spaniard Ricardo Ten Argiles and neutral athlete Ivan Ermakov to secure his second medal of the tournament.

He had previously won a silver medal in the MC1 category 1 kilometre event at the same championships. – Bernama