Malaysian celebrities support school smartphone ban to combat bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying in schools remains a pressing concern in Malaysian society with increasing cases involving both physical violence and emotional harm.

The growing number of bullying incidents shared on social media has prompted government proposals for proactive measures.

Among these measures is restricting smartphone use among students under 16 to curb negative social media influences.

Local celebrities Bella Astillah and Elizabeth Tan have voiced concerns for student safety and support the government’s initiative. Both artists described the proposal as timely given the alarming rise in school-related incidents.

The smartphone restriction was one of three measures decided by the Cabinet last Friday to address student challenges.

Bella Astillah, mother to eight-year-old Mohamed Ayden Adrean and five-year-old Ara Adreanna, admitted being deeply affected by bullying reports.

She emphasised that bullying regardless of scale always leaves an impact on children. The singer advised parents to maintain open communication since school serves as children’s second home. Bella supported the smartphone ban proposal noting children should focus on studies and family at their age.

She expressed concern that early social media exposure could lead children to harmful content. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the Cabinet recommended enhanced safety monitoring in schools.

The government also suggested improving educational content with parent and PIBG support to instill moral values.

Elizabeth Tan acknowledged these measures could help develop emotionally healthier younger generations. She referenced Australia’s law prohibiting social media for children under 16 with parental fines for violations.

The singer highlighted how social media algorithms can dangerously push violent content to young viewers.

Elizabeth stressed the crucial importance of strong parent-child relationships for open communication. Both celebrities agreed that while social media can supplement life it shouldn’t be considered essential for children. – Bernama