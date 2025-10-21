Trump to visit Malaysia, Japan, South Korea on Asia trip

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced he will soon travel to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Trump made the announcement during a White House meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

He also expressed his desire to maintain good relations with China ahead of a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We’re going to have a fair deal. I want to be good to China. I love my relationship with President Xi,“ Trump told reporters.

Trump indicated South Korea would be a suitable location for his meeting with the Chinese leader.

“We thought that would be a good place to meet, and we’re going to be meeting. I’ll be in Malaysia, I’ll be in Japan,“ he added.

This marks the first public confirmation of Trump’s planned visits to Malaysia and Japan.

Japanese government sources revealed Trump will begin his trip with a three-day visit to Japan starting October 27.

His Japan visit will follow his attendance at a regional conference in Malaysia involving Southeast Asian nations and their partners.

Trump will then proceed to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific economic summit in late October.

The upcoming journey represents Trump’s first trip to the region since beginning his nonconsecutive second term in January. – Bernama-Kyodo