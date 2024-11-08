Man City beat Man United on penalties to win Community Shield

LONDON: Premier League champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1.

Erik ten Hag’s side looked on course to repeat their shock victory over City in the FA Cup final when Alejandro Garnacho put United ahead after 82 minutes, but City midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

City defender Manuel Akanji scored the decisive spot-kick after Silva had earlier missed in the shootout. United centre back Jonny Evans and winger Jadon Sancho failed to convert their penalties in the shootout.

United thought they had taken the lead soon after halftime when captain Bruno Fernandes beat goalkeeper Ederson with a stunning finish from distance, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Substitute Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net before Silva converted Oscar Bobb’s from close range to send the game to a shootout.

City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 to end a run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Arsenal last season, Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester City in 2021.

“I enjoyed the season against our rival in Manchester and to start the season with a title is good. We are really pleased,“ City manager Pep Guardiola told ITV.

“We lost a lot of balls, after transitions they are one of the best teams in the world. They are so dangerous to control. But in the end, we did it.

“It is nice to play this game because it means you won something in the previous season... The target now is not to win the Premier League, it is ‘OK next game try and win it’. This is what we have to do.”

City’s England players Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones as well as Spain midfielder Rodri were unavailable for selection, leading Guardiola to field an unfamiliar line-up with four academy players starting.

Their young side dominated possession after a slow start, however, with United’s sloppy play handing the first chance of the game to youngster James McAtee who struck the post.

“Tough result to take. When the performance is right, when you lose everyone feels this. It hurts in your stomach. You have to feel pain and we have to hurt. We have to take this belief into the league,“ Ten Hag told ITV.

“We managed to be on an equal level with Man City... We created chances, we got pressure in the ball and in possession we had some very good chances from this so there are many positives we can take.”

City begin their quest for a fifth consecutive Premier League title at Chelsea on Aug. 18, while United start their campaign at home to Fulham on Friday.