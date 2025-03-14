MSIG expands Political Risk and Trade Credit capabilities in Hong Kong and Singapore through strategic collaboration with its USA office

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 - MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore have jointly announced a strategic collaboration with MSIG USA to strengthen its political risk and trade credit business in these key Asian financial hubs. This initiative reinforces MSIG’s commitment to supporting its global customers and strengthening its footprint in key international markets.

The partnership leverages the expertise of MSIG USA’s seasoned political risk and trade credit underwriting team alongside the strong local presence and market knowledge of MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore. This powerful combination positions the company to capitalise on the growing demand for political risk and trade credit solutions in the region, ensuring comprehensive and customised coverage for businesses navigating an evolving global trade landscape.

“Expanding our political risk and trade credit capabilities in Asia is a key strategic move for MSIG USA,“ said Peter McKenna, CEO of MSIG USA. “By collaborating with MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore, we are strengthening our ability to serve global clients with tailored solutions that address the challenges of international trade. This partnership underscores our commitment to being a reliable risk management partner for businesses operating in complex environments.”

Clemens Philippi, CEO of MSIG Asia, added, “This initiative aligns with our regional growth strategy, reinforcing our ability to deliver enhanced risk solutions across Asia. The combination of MSIG USA’s underwriting expertise, led by Dan Riordan and Richard Abizaid, and our strong local market presence enables us to better serve businesses in the region, helping them navigate the evolving economic and political landscape with confidence.”

MSIG USA’s strong Class 15, A+ financial ratings and brand recognition have facilitated valuable connections with customers and brokers, reinforcing the company’s competitive advantage in the market. This collaboration underscores MSIG USA’s dedication to delivering innovative insurance solutions that address the evolving challenges of international trade and investment.

Dan Riordan, Head of Political Risk and Trade Credit for MSIG USA, commented, “The demand for political risk and trade credit insurance is rapidly increasing as businesses seek protection against uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions. Our collaboration with MSIG Hong Kong and MSIG Singapore will allow us to offer more localised expertise and strengthen our ability to provide comprehensive coverage that meets the needs of multinational clients.”

Philip Kent, CEO of MSIG Hong Kong, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with MSIG USA to enhance our political risk and trade credit offerings. This collaboration not only strengthens our capabilities but also reaffirms our dedication to providing comprehensive and tailored solutions to our clients in Hong Kong. By leveraging the combined expertise and market knowledge of our teams, we can better support businesses in navigating the complexities of international trade and mitigating potential risks.”