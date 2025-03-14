Ismail Sabri back at MACC HQ to give statement

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here for another round of questioning in a corruption and money laundering investigation against him.

The vehicle carrying the ninth Prime Minister and Bera MP arrived at 8.46 am today.

Ismail Sabri is being investigated over corruption and money laundering related to the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

On March 3, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the corruption and money laundering investigation.

This follows the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash in various currencies and 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house during an MACC raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts to assist in the investigation.

Ismail Sabri had previously given a statement to the MACC in January last year regarding the use of RM700 million for government publicity during his administration.

On Feb 10 this year, he submitted his asset declaration before his statement was recorded on Feb 19.

Ismail Sabri was initially scheduled to appear on March 5 to provide his statement but was unable to do so due to health issues and was issued a medical certificate. He gave his statement yesterday after his medical leave ended on March 12.

Earlier, the media reported that the MACC had recorded statements from 32 witnesses and detained four former aides of Ismail Sabri in connection with the investigation.

Ismail Sabri left the MACC building at 12.30 pm after about four hours of questioning.

As he exited, the Bera MP rolled down his car window halfway and waved to media personnel.

He will return to the headquarters to continue giving his statement at 3.30 pm today.