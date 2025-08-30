Man City face De Bruyne’s Napoli in Champions League opener

MANCHESTER CITY will face an immediate reunion with former star Kevin De Bruyne when they host his new club Napoli in their opening Champions League fixture.

The Premier League champions welcome the Italian title holders to Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 18 as the revamped league phase begins.

De Bruyne joined Napoli in June following a glorious ten-year spell at City that included their 2023 Champions League triumph under Pep Guardiola.

UEFA conducted the 36-team league phase draw on Thursday but only published the complete schedule on Saturday.

Chelsea begin their campaign on Wednesday, September 17 with a trip to Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, where they famously beat the Germans in the 2012 final.

Liverpool start at home against Atletico Madrid that same evening while Newcastle host Barcelona the following day in their return to elite European competition.

Arsenal travel to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, September 16 following their semi-final appearance last season.

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Villarreal after qualifying by defeating Manchester United in last term’s Europa League final in Bilbao.

Reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain open against Atalanta in Paris alongside other standout fixtures including Juventus versus Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid against Marseille.

Ajax meet last season’s runners-up Inter Milan in another notable opening match. – AFP