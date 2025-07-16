Man City sign record £1 billion Puma kit deal

Manchester City have secured a historic £1 billion kit deal with Puma, marking the most lucrative agreement of its kind in Premier League history.

The 10-year contract, reportedly worth £100 million annually, surpasses Manchester United’s £90 million yearly deal with Adidas.

The partnership extension follows City’s initial £65 million per year agreement with Puma in 2019. Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to have deals exceeding £100 million per year.

City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano highlighted the success of the collaboration, stating, “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.”

Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership “a great success both on and off the pitch.”

He added, “Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”

The deal comes after a rare trophyless season for City, who finished third in the Premier League after four consecutive titles. They also suffered an FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace and an early exit in the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal.