Man City will pose problems for Madrid or Bayern, promises Guardiola

PEP GUARDIOLA said he cannot see Manchester City winning the Champions League on current form, but believes his side will be better when they face the might of either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich next month.

City needed a second-half fightback from 1-0 down to beat Club Brugge 3-1 on Wednesday to avoid crashing out before the knockout stages for the first time since 2012.

Their reward could be just a stay of execution against either the defending champions or Guardiola’s former club Bayern.

City have also been a diminished force in the Premier League this season, where they sit fourth -- 12 points behind leaders Liverpool.

But Guardiola is hopeful they will be strengthened by the return of key players from injury and new signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the coming weeks.

“Right now no. I’m so realistic,“ said Guardiola when asked if the 2023 champions could win the competition again.

“Madrid is back in terms of results, Bayern played an incredible season so far with (coach) Vinny (Kompany). If we have to play tomorrow it will be difficult but in two weeks we don’t know.

“We are going to prepare well, be fit and try it and see what happens.”

Despite their struggles, City have won six and drawn one of their last eight games.

“At least lately we are getting results,“ added Guardiola. “We are fourth in Premier League, not in the title race, no way, but still we are there.

“FA Cup we are there. Sometimes it is impossible today but tomorrow the mindset, the vibes change and I’m pretty sure we will try and create problems for Madrid or Bayern.”

City’s narrow escape played a central role on a dramatic final night for the first season of the Champions League’s new Swiss model format.

Guardiola said he could appreciate the change has made the early stages of the competition more appealing to fans, even if it caused him far more tension.

And he believes other big clubs will face similar struggles in the future.

“As a spectator how many things (were still to be decided) is nice. The problem is we play more games in October, November, December and in the future important teams will live what we lived this season.

“We were on the verge, 45 minutes from being out. It is an incredible lesson for me, the club that nothing is (taken) for granted.

“Congratulate the team because still they have pride and we’ll see how we arrive in two weeks.”