PETALING JAYA: Manchester United academy player, Ethan Wheatley has confirmed that he has Malaysian heritage.

The 18-year-old player has a grandmother who hails from Selangor, according to New Straits Times.

“When I was little, our family often vacationed in Kuala Lumpur,“ said Ethan.

He explained that his grandmother then moved to England at a young age.

Wheatley took to Instagram two months ago to confirm his new deal at Old Trafford, writing: “Proud moment for me to sign my first professional contract @manchesterunited. Thanks to my family and all of those who have made this possible. The hard work continues.”

