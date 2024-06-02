Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez out for at least 8 weeks

ENGLISH Premier League side Manchester United announced Monday that defender Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for at least eight weeks due to a knee injury, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The Argentine sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee during Sunday’s West Ham United game, which was won 3-0 by the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old joined Manchester United in 2022 from Ajax, which he helped clinch back-to-back Dutch Eredivisie titles in 2021 and 2022.

Martinez also made 16 appearances for the Argentinian National Football Team.–Bernama-AA