Marc Marquez wins Austrian MotoGP for sixth straight victory

MARC MARQUEZ claimed his first-ever victory at the Red Bull Ring in the Austrian MotoGP.

The Ducati rider secured his ninth win of the season, further solidifying his lead in the championship standings.

Starting fourth on the grid, Marquez overtook pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi on lap 20 before pulling away for his sixth straight win.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer pushed hard in the closing laps but settled for second, marking his best career finish.

Bezzecchi completed the podium in third place after a strong performance.

“Super happy to finally take the first victory here in Austria,“ said Marquez.

The win also marked a milestone as it came in the 1000th MotoGP race.

Marquez had earlier won the sprint race on Saturday despite a poor qualifying session.

At 32, he now moves closer to a potential seventh world title, his first since 2019.

With 13 rounds completed, Marquez leads his brother Alex by 142 points in the standings.

Marquez made a strong start, passing Alex on the first turn and teammate Francesco Bagnaia on lap two.

A strategic battle with Bezzecchi followed before Marquez made his decisive move with eight laps remaining.

Aldeguer briefly challenged Marquez but ultimately secured second place.

“I waited and attacked near the end,“ Marquez explained.

Alex Marquez struggled after serving a long-lap penalty for an incident in the Czech MotoGP.

He dropped to 11th and finished 10th, unable to recover his position.

Reigning champion Jorge Martin crashed out on lap 15, continuing his difficult season.

Martin, who will stay with Aprilia next year, has faced multiple setbacks due to injuries.

The next race will take place in Hungary next weekend. - AFP