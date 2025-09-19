Marseille host PSG in Ligue 1 clash amid injury and fatigue concerns

MARSEILLE welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday for French football’s most anticipated fixture, with the hosts believing this could be an ideal moment to challenge the European champions.

PSG currently lead Ligue 1 as the only team to win all four opening matches, holding a six-point advantage over their weekend rivals.

Luis Enrique’s squad had a significantly shortened break after reaching July’s Club World Cup final, beginning pre-season training just one week before their first competitive match.

Despite cruising to another Ligue 1 title last season, PSG’s dominance allows them to manage the early campaign while still developing match sharpness.

The champions face injury setbacks with last season’s 35-goal top scorer Ousmane Dembele and fellow French international Desire Doue both sidelined.

Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo missed the midweek 4-0 Champions League victory over Atalanta due to an ankle issue.

PSG’s demanding 65-game 2024/25 season may finally be taking its toll on the squad.

A crucial Champions League trip to Barcelona awaits in under two weeks, adding to their congested schedule.

Coach Luis Enrique acknowledged the match’s significance, stating they understand what this fixture means for the club and their supporters.

PSG’s record in Le Classique has been extraordinary since the Qatari takeover in 2011, losing only once in 26 league meetings against Marseille.

Marseille will feel it is high time they improved that record against their greatest rivals.

The hosts have lost two of their first four league games following off-pitch turmoil, including a dressing-room incident between Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe that resulted in both players being sold.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad has undergone significant changes, with seven new signings making their debuts in last weekend’s 4-0 victory over Lorient.

Marseille’s last Ligue 1 title came in 2010, though they historically boasted about being France’s only European champions until PSG matched that achievement.

Despite their domestic struggles, Marseille showed promise in a narrow midweek Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

De Zerbi expressed confidence after that match, stating he has a very strong team with qualities and mentality he appreciates.

The Italian coach admitted they remain far from achieving his ultimate vision for the team. – AFP