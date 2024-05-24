Masters Malaysia 2024: One mixed doubles final slot assured for Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: One mixed doubles final slot of the 2024 Malaysian Masters Open will be Malaysian as Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei will meet Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in the semi-finals tomorrow.

In the quarter-finals today, saw the tournament’s top seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei easily disposing of compatriots, Tan Kian Meng- Lai Pei Jing, 21-19, 21-14 while Soon Huat-Shevon eliminated Indonesian pair, Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati, 12-21, 21-17 and 21-17.

Tang Jie, 26, said keeping cool when the opponent is at their best in the court is always their best strategy.

“Calm does not mean we keep quiet (on the contrary), it is the way we act when the opponent is on form in the court. I think this is the most important thing for both of us,“ he told reporters here today.

Ee Wei, 24, refused to think about too many things and instead wanted to enjoy match after match because she felt that each pair had their own strengths.

Meanwhile, Soon Huat, 34, who suffered an injury to his right wrist and right hip in the second set of today’s match, feels that their opponents tomorrow have their own advantage with Tang Jie-Ee Wei having speed and strength as young players.

“(While) Shevon and I have experience and rhythm. (However) now I am focusing on recovery as soon as possible now,“ he said.

While Shevon admits that the couple with better performance will definitely be able to book a ticket to the final.

“(Today’s match) we have a mindset on the pace of the game that we have to control a bit and I think that succeeded in destroying the momentum of our opponent as well. I think we both succeeded in the team play, very grateful to Soon Huat for not giving up (even though) psychologically there must be fear, serious injury, but he managed to hold on and finish the game,“ she said.

According to records, Soon Huat-Shevon have shown the way out to Tang Jie-Ee Wei twice, namely at the 2023 Korea Open and the 2024 Swiss Open.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final clash will see the Indonesian pair, Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Haningtyas Mentari and the second seeds, Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje of Denmark battle for the final stage on Sunday.