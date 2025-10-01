Matteo Malucelli wins stage four of Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 for third victory

XDS Astana Team rider Matteo Malucelli delivered another powerful performance to claim Stage Four of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi.

The Italian completed the 141.5 kilometre route from Kuala Terengganu to Kemaman in three hours 17 minutes 56 seconds.

This marked his second consecutive stage victory following his Stage Three win yesterday and his third overall triumph after Stage One.

Malucelli edged out Manuel Penalver Aniorte of Team Polti VisitMalta in a mass sprint finish.

Erlend Blikra from Uno-X Mobility secured third place on the podium.

The 31-year-old described his third stage win as incredible and praised his teammates’ efforts.

“I won with a great team and a great lead-out,“ Malucelli said.

“Usually, I do everything on my own, but today the team worked really well.”

He added that the team had found their rhythm after four stages together.

Malucelli retained both the Green Jersey as overall leader and the Orange Jersey as sprint leader for the fourth consecutive stage.

Terengganu Cycling Team’s Vadim Pronskiy maintained possession of the White Jersey for best Asian rider.

Patrick Eddy of Team Picnic PostNL kept the Polka Dot Jersey as King of the Mountains.

Malaysia Pro Cycling rider Mohamad Izzat Hilmi Abdul Halil emerged as the Best ASEAN Rider for Stage Four.

This category was introduced this year alongside Malaysia’s hosting of the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Stage Five continues tomorrow from Temerloh to Fraser’s Hill covering 123.1 kilometres.

The route features three sprint zones in Mentakab, Bukit Damar and Mempaga.

Riders will also face two climb zones at Raub and Fraser’s Hill in the 2.Pro status race. – Bernama