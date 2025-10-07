Mbappe receiving treatment for ankle niggle ahead of France qualifiers

KYLIAN Mbappe is receiving treatment for a minor right ankle issue after joining the France squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the captain picked up the knock during Real Madrid’s 3-1 league win over Villarreal last Saturday.

Deschamps assured reporters the problem is not serious and would not have prevented Mbappe from reporting for international duty.

The French medical staff will monitor his condition closely before deciding on his availability for matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is also undergoing assessments after being substituted during his club’s weekend defeat at Chelsea.

Both players received treatment during Monday’s training session and will continue their rehabilitation on Tuesday.

The French football federation announced that Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola has been released from the squad with a hamstring injury.

It stated Barcola’s issue was a chronic right hamstring problem dating back to PSG’s Champions League match against Atalanta last month.

PSG immediately issued a public rebuttal of the national team’s medical diagnosis concerning their player.

The club asserted the federation’s statement did not align with medical information provided by PSG’s own medical teams.

PSG clarified they had submitted a medical report before the international break that made no mention of any chronic injury.

Barcola featured for an hour in PSG’s Ligue 1 draw against Lille on Sunday before being substituted.

His potential absence would further deplete a PSG squad already missing several key players through injury.

The list includes French internationals Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, who both sustained injuries during the previous international window.

This incident follows recent tension between PSG and the French national team over player fitness management.

France currently lead their World Cup qualifying group with two victories from two matches.

They will face Azerbaijan at the Parc des Princes on Friday before travelling to play Iceland the following Monday. – AFP