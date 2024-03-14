KYLIAN Mbappé is reportedly suing a kebab restaurant owner for using his name in the description of one of his sandwiches.

According to ESPN, the Marseille-based influencer and prominent French football player Mohamed Henni recently launched a kebab company.

According to the description, his Klüb kebab is baked with “baker round bread, as round as Mbappé’s skull.”

The 1.8 million-follower Marseille fan on Instagram received a certified letter on Wednesday morning from Mbappés’s attorney, Delphine Verheyden.

This was on behalf of KMA, the player’s company that manages all of his sponsorships, merchandising, and image rights, according to an ESPN story.

The letter threatens to take Henni to court for using Mbappé’s name for commercial reasons without getting his permission, unless he removes the name off his menu within eight days.

The influencer responded on his Instagram account, obviously taken aback by Mbappé’s behavior.

“Do you feel embarrassed? Are you at a loss on what to do? Suing me for such a pointless thing? It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable!” Henni shared with his followers.

Additionally, there is another sandwich description called “A crepe as loaded as Payet,“ which stars Dimitri Payet, a former star of West Ham and Olympique Marseille.

ALSO READ:

Mbappe taken off at half-time as PSG draw at Monaco

Mbappe tension overshadows PSG’s crunch Champions League date